Mason's Albion have taken eleven points from their first seven Championship games - having put in a solid start to the new campaign.

They picked up three wins in their first four games - and it arguably should have been four from four after they were left frustrated by Portsmouth at The Hawthorns.

In recent weeks there had been frustration, as they were beaten by a late goal against Derby in a game that for much of it only looked like going one way.

At Middlesbrough they left themselves with too much to do having fallen 2-0 behind in a pretty even contest.