Home struggles, attendances and keeper swap - the Shrewsbury Town debrief

Home struggles

George Lloyd got the winning goal the last time Shrewsbury Town tasted victory at the Croud Meadow - way back on February 1

It seems an age ago that Shrewsbury Town were on a four-match unbeaten run at the Croud Meadow under Gareth Ainsworth.

Between Boxing Day 2024 and February 1, 2025, they beat Lincoln City, old rivals Wrexham and Mansfield Town - as well as drawing with Northampton Town.

But since that 2-1 success over Mansfield on the first day of February, they have gone 14 further home league games without victory - failing to score in nine of those.

They have also taken just three points from a possible 42 at home during that time, and it is the first record that must improve to raise the mood around the Croud Meadow.

First goal

Since Vadaine Oliver gave Shrewsbury Town the lead against Bolton Wanderers in February, they have scored first in just one of the 29 games since

As alluded to, a large part of the reason for those home struggles are that Shrewsbury Town simply cannot score the first goal this season - it is a similar story away as well.

They have played 14 matches in all competitions home and away and while two have ended in goalless draws, the other 12 have all seen the opposition strike first.