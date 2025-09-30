Former Wolves striker who was once club's record £14m sale retires after Championship promotion with Wrexham

The 38-year-old well travelled striker, who signed for Wolves in 2010 for £6m - went on to feature for Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke and Dundee United before signing for Wrexham.

The forward, who was formerly Wolves' club record sale when he departed for Sunderland for £14m, ended his career with back to back promotion with the Welsh club.

But he was axed before the Championship campaign started and failed to land a contract. Now he has called time on his career, which also saw him net ten goals in 33 games for Scotland.

Announcing his retirement, the ex-Wolves forward, who scored 24 goals in 68 games across two seasons at Molineux, said: "After a lot of thought, I feel the time is right to retire from football.

“It’s not an easy decision because this game has been my life since I was a boy, but I know in my heart it’s the right moment to close this chapter.

“When I look back, I feel nothing but pride and gratitude. From starting out at Hibs to the journeys with Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Dundee United and finishing at Wrexham every club has shaped me and given me memories I’ll never forget.

“I want to thank all the fans who supported me along the way, your passion and backing meant the world.

“Pulling on the Scotland shirt was also one of the greatest honours of my career.

“To represent my country and share the pitch with so many talented lads is something I’ll always treasure. Those moments stay with you forever.”