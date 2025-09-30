Dave Edwards: Wolves put in two performances that fans can get behind

There are green shoots of optimism that this Wolves team can be competitive and although there is no doubt it will be a tough season, there are signs that Wolves can give it a good go and they're starting to gel.

They're starting to get more time on the training pitch with Vitor Pereira, relationships are starting to get built and Pereira's not afraid to change things around.

The Everton game was a really professional performance. After that Leeds game where they looked all over the place at times, were outfought and didn't have the athleticism in the team to deal with the Leeds' powerful midfield, Pereira noticed that quickly and changed the formation he has stuck with in recent years.

He isn't stubborn enough not to change it, but the switch to a back four came as a big surprise, but I'm glad he did it because it got rid of some of our shortcomings from the Leeds game.

Having three midfielders with a lot more athleticism gives us a platform to play from. It's not the most creative midfield or one which is going to be full of guile but it's a hard-working midfield.

Marshall Munetsi took his goal really well against Everton and it was good to see Tolu Arokodare get his first goal with an excellent finish, which gave the team some confidence to take to North London on Saturday.

Pereira backed the players with only one change and I was really happy he kept faith in players like Sam Johnstone and Santi Bueno, who deserved to keep their place, although it was a big shout to leave Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes on the bench.