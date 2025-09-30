Dave Edwards: Another slow start results in another Shrewsbury defeat

Unfortunately for Shrewsbury Town, they're right down there in the relegation zone.

I do think they are a better team than that and I feel that they will get out of it, but they've got to stop making the mistakes they're making, especially going behind.

It's a horrible statistic with the number of times they've gone behind this season and not scored the first goal and it's undone them again in this home game. It's a shame because it was a misfiring MK Don's team, which came to the Croud Meadow.

They'd not won in five, they're well fancied this season and there'll be a lot of pressure on them because of the money they've spent, the squad they've assembled, the manager they've got in charge in Paul Warne.

The start of the game is really important, if you can make it uncomfortable for them, be all over them winning second balls, being aggressive, getting the home crowd behind you, then you have to really see what they're made of mentally more than anything else.

An early goal just settled them right down and it's such a soft goal coming from a long throw-in.

It's something MK Dons obviously worked on and they got a little block on John Marquis and won the flick on towards the back post. Sam Clucas gets caught with his shoulders closed, which happens so often as a player. You look at the first ball, you wait to see where it goes and then you just take your eye off your man for a second.