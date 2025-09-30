The Aston Villa loanee announced himself to the Albion fans on Friday evening - with a stunning solo goal in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

His superb early strike was cancelled out by a late equaliser in a game that Albion really should have won.

However, they have the chance to bounce back from their late frustration against the Foxes as they take on Norwich at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening.

That trip to East Anglia is then followed by another difficult trip to Millwall on Saturday - which could well be one of Albion's toughest weeks of the campaign so far.

However, Iling-Junior is looking at the tough few days in a different way and has made no bones about setting the bar high and targeting a maximum return from their time on the road.

He also explained that Albion have not got their just rewards for recent displays - and he and his team-mates are keen to change that.

He said: "We know we’ve got a big week coming up with the two long away trips to Norwich City and Millwall.

Samuel Iling-Junior celebrates his goal against Leicester (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

“There are two ways you can look at the week. You can complain about it, or you can just get on with it. I like to get on with things.

“Three points in both games would be perfect and that’s what’s on our mind, not the distance or the fact we’re away. We’ve got a job to do and we’ll be doing our best to make sure we head home with two victories.

“Norwich will want to change their momentum, but it’s our job to make sure we change our own momentum. We want to make sure we get the win because we’ve put in performances recently which have deserved wins, but we’ve not been able to get over the line.

“The opportunity to get over that frustration comes around quickly in this league and that’s what Wednesday is, a chance to react positively.”