Ash can't believe it as he is crowned British Champion of Champions

The 34-year-old Castlefields man became only the fifth Salopian to win the prestigious title when he raced to a commanding 21-6 victory over Anthony Walker in Saturday’s final at Owley Wood.

Having qualified for the expanded 64-strong field by winning the Naz Worthington Memorial in Burton, Wellings reeled off six wins on an unforgettable day to join Tony Poole, Brian Shore, Callum Wraight and Michael Beer as Champion of Champions.

“Absolutely over the moon the win such a prestigious competition, especially with the standard of Saturday’s field,” said an elated Wellings as he reflected on his stunning feat in front of a 500-plus crowd.

“It hasn’t properly sunk in even now – I’ve been playing the sport since I was 15 and have attended pretty much every Champion of Champions in that time as a spectator, always hoping that one day I’ll get the chance to play in it.

“That’s a huge honour and achievement in itself, but to go and win it first time qualifying has just absolutely blown my mind.

“To have my name on that trophy along with some of the greats of the sport is incredibly special.”

After a sunny day at the Northwich venue, the final was played in steady rain – but Wellings didn’t hang about, virtually running out from 9-5 up.

He beat Ryan Prosser 21-18 in the semis and Andy Saunders 21-7 in the quarter finals after his biggest scare to win 21-19 after being 12-6 down to Paul Dudley in the last 16.

A British association spokesman said: “It was a commanding, almost flawless performance by Ash — the kind that marks out a true Champion of Champions.

“His composure, his quality under pressure, and the way he grew stronger with every round all spoke volumes about his character and talent.

“He’s joined a roll of honour that reads like a who’s who of crown green greats – and Ash fully earned his place there.”

Malpas Senior Citizens League

Title-winning bowlers in the Malpas Senior Citizens League had a sunshine glow on finals day at Malpas Farmers.

Beautiful weather blessed Thursday’s showpiece with Olive Pass of District adding to a fine season by winning the ladies singles while Charlie Peak (Malpas Sports) took the men’s equivalent.

The Colin Paxton draw-for-partners doubles winners were Bryn Jones (Gate Hangs High) and Paul Cassidy (Garden Village) while the presentation of prizes that followed saw division one champions Cunliffe add the Cliff and Mary team doubles.

The division two honours winners were table toppers Garden Village B and doubles knockout stars Gate Hangs High B.