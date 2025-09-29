Wolves Fans' Verdict v Spurs: Wolves deserved more but must take confidence from Spurs display

Clive Smith

Cruel. Cruel. That was damn cruel. How the emotions can flicker from burning bright to being snuffed out. 50 minutes in I was thinking I'd happily go home with a 0-0 and a point. Things changed, we scored, and the win would provide such a lift. So near, yet... don't you love football, then 94 minutes and don't you hate football.

The 30 minute walk back to the car and I was still angry, bitter, annoyed, sad - passing all these faceless people who just didn't care, who didn't know why I was churning up inside. Just another day in the life of a Wolves / football fan.

The first half and we were perhaps fortunate to still be on level terms.

Two excellent saves by Johnstone had gone some way to justifying his selection. We'd put in a workmanlike performance, done well to repel the Spurs attacks and even hit the bar through Doherty bang on half-time.

VP had kept with a back four that he'd played in the cup. This was a different challenge however. The downside of this formation is the space is gives the opposition wide players. With them willing and able to take players on it meant preventing crosses proved very difficult. We were relying on Krejci and Santi to win the headers. Doherty in particular was frequently isolated two on one when Spurs attacked with pace.

It was our lack of pace upfront that also meant our possession too often stalled before we'd threatened their goal.

Hwang being so passive and Arias's reluctance to try and take his man on when one on one left us playing very few balls into their box.