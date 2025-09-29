Wolves defender defiant in the face of 'painful' equaliser

Wolves looked set for a first Premier League win of the season, until Joao Palhinha struck in the 94th minute to deny Wolves all three points.

Bueno revealed the players were hurting from the late heartbreak, but they will take confidence from the team's strong performance in the capital.

"It was really painful, I'm not going to lie, but I try to keep with the positives of this game," Bueno said.

"The team really showed a really good character, we controlled the game and played really well.

"We have to keep going like this, that's the only way to keep getting points and get out of the relegation zone.

"We know we have the quality to be higher up in the table, we are believing more in ourselves, our work and our quality.