After carving out a mountain of second half chances - Albion were made to pay for their errors in front of goal as Leicester found the net deep into stoppage time.

After a late defeat to Derby - it was the second successive game where Albion have lost points late on.

It left Ryan Mason frustrated in arguably his most emotional press conference to date - with the Baggies boss left feeling like his side dropped two points.

Here are some talking points to come from the draw:

A positive and a negative

There have been times and recent years and even in Mason's short time in charge where we have been feeling that Albion aren't able to create enough.

In certain games, there have not been a lot of clear cut chances.

Isaac Price after missing a chance (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

They have had opportunities they should be taking - but nothing really clear cut.

However, in this one, they had more chances in the game, clear cut ones, than they have had in other matches under the new head coach.