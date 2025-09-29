Shrewsbury analysis: Town show some fight - but it is too little, too late

The visit of the Dons also meant the return of a familiar foe in the opposition dugout, in Paul Warne. The 52-year-old was the manager when Rotherham beat Shrewsbury 2-1 in the League One play-off final.

However, the two couldn't be further away from that day in 2018 now, with Shrewsbury sitting second bottom of the League Two table with just one league win to their name this season.

The Shrews came into this with the hope of finally grabbing their first home win of the season and their first league victory since the February 1, against an out-of-sorts MK Dons team, which had been winless in five games before Saturday.

The hosts did look vulnerable at the back for the majority of the match, which has been the case for some time.

Although it was a changed back five, with Luca Hoole stepping into the right-sided centre back position after Tom Anderson was forced off in the Harrogate game.

Michael Appleton also changed the man between the sticks for the visit of MK Dons, with Will Brook stepping in for Elyh Harrison, and it was the 21-year-old's first league start in front of the Salop faithful.

But the Shrews backline were caught napping in the opening minutes as the visitors took an early lead, much to the annoyance of Appleton, who has been talking about the importance of them getting the first goal in games.

The goal certainly looked like one they had crafted on the training pitch. Callum Patterson, who stepped in as a centre back in a makeshift back five for the opposition, sent in a teasing long throw into the box.

Alex Gilbey rose highest and flicked the ball onto Scott Hogan, who found space at the back post and was able to nod home.

It was not until after the 20th minute that Shrewsbury really threatened the Dons' goal, which former Salop man Craig MacGillivray was keeping guard of.

Ismeal Kabia showed his pace and tenacity to drive to the edge of the box before getting a shot away, but the Arsenal loanee's effort was claimed by the MK Dons number one.

Warne's side dominated the ball in the first period, and with over five minutes left before half time, managed to double their advantage.

Aaron Nemane sent in a low driven shot from just inside the box, but Brook did brilliantly to get down to it.

But the young keeper couldn't keep hold of it, and Will Collar was quick to react and stab home from close range.

Appleton admitted later that he showed his frustrations at half-time and decided to make a tactical switch during the break, with Brad Ihionvien making way for George Lloyd.

Salop's number nine almost made an instant impact, as he picked the pocket of an MK Dons defender and darted into the box, but his chance was deflected agonisingly wide.

Minutes later, Nemane brought the ball down on the volley and unleashed a wonderful strike, but his effort went wide of the post.

With just over 25 minutes remaining and Shrewsbury still searching for a way back into the game, Appleton looked to the bench once again.

Harrison Biggins and Chuks Aneke came on, and the forward got his first outing in front of the Shrewsbury fans.

It didn't take long for the home fans to get a glimpse of what Aneke can do as he got his goal tally up and running in blue and amber.

Kabia was the architect of the move as he stood up a floated cross into the heart of the box.

The ball was headed away, but only as far as Aneke, who sent in a thunderous, driven strike into the bottom corner from 20 yards out, to get a consolation goal for the hosts.

After that, Shrewsbury were in the ascendancy and were applying the pressure to the visitors' backline in search of that equaliser.

The decibels were increasing inside the Croud Meadow, and the hosts came close to snatching a draw in additional time.

Biggins sent in a delightful corner ball into the box, which Will Boyle got to first and headed towards goal, but MacGillivray managed to save.

It is now Shrewsbury's ninth defeat of the season, and the fans made their feelings known at the end of the game about how their club is faring in the fourth tier.

They sit in the drop zone with just five points to their name, but are being propped up by Cheltenham Town, who suffered a 7-1 defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Grimsby Town.

Shrews did have the same number of shots on target as MK Dons, but couldn't make their chances count and means Appleton's side have just three wins in 28games.

If Shrewsbury are to turn this torrid start to the season around, then they are going to have to show more of the fighting spirit that they conjured up in the final 20minutes.