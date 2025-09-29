The Aston Villa loanee marked his full Albion debut with a stunning opener in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Friday night.

Latching on to an Aune Heggebo flick - Iling-Junior dribbled his way past three Foxes defenders before slotting the ball home to hand Albion the lead.

It was an impressive way to mark his first full start for Albion - and it looked like it was going to be the winner as the game edged into stoppage time.

However, a late Nat Phillips own goal denied Albion all three points after they had spent the second half creating chance after chance.

They failed to take one of those opportunities and were punished late on - and the on loan winger echoed the words of his manager insisting his side had to become 'killers' to finish games off.

The winger explained that showing that killer instinct is the difference Albion need to overcome to get to the top of the division.

He said: "When we get opportunities towards the end of the game at 1-0, we have to kill the game off to make it 2-0.

"If we do they won't have a consolation at the end because they won't be motivated to go and get an equaliser, that is the difference.

"That is the difference of how we progress as a team to become one of the teams at the top.

"We get together very quickly again now, and we want to become killers and that is how we get to the top."

Iling-Junior celebrates his opening goal for Albion on Friday against Leicester (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The move to Albion is the latest loan switch for Iling-Junior - who has had a strange 12 months since arriving back in England.

The former Chelsea youngster, who spent time with Juventus, signed for Villa before immediately going out on loan to Serie A side Bologna.

From there, he came back to England and spent the last six months of last season on loan at Middlesbrough.

Now he is set to have the season with Albion and has outlined what he is looking to get out of it - and what he wants to bring to Albion and the supporters.

He added: "I am full of confidence, I just need to get my fitness up now. I just want to work for the team, assist, track back and if I can do that I will.

"We practiced it (the goal) in training, driving forward if the opportunity opens up and if I can we can keep creating chances and ideally put them in the back of the net.

"I think it is something I can add to my game, driving through the middle, being efficient through the middle and it is something I am working on with the staff and I want to be affective each game.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and I want to repay the staff and the directors with my performances.

"I can't thank the fans enough, I want to keep giving them performances that will put smiles on their faces.