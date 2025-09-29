Liam Keen analysis: Wolves must focus on the positives despite cruel Spurs twist

Wolves have been the worst team in the Premier League so far this season, sit bottom of the Premier League and did not have a single point before a ball was kicked on Saturday evening.

But as they seemingly closed in on a win at Spurs, not many with a London allegiance could have complained.

Wolves had managed the second half superbly well after taking the lead and were destined to take all three points, until the cruel late twist.

Objectively, considering Wolves' position and start to the season, a point at Spurs is a good result.

But when the win is so close and the team have worked hard to achieve it, to have it snatched away makes it feel like another loss.

Vitor Pereira's team selection was brave and unexpected - a running theme so far this season as the head coach desperately seeks a winning formula.

He made just one change from the team that beat Everton in the Carabao Cup - which was a team itself that included nine changes from the Premier League defeat to Leeds - and Pereira left players such as Jose Sa, Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes on the bench.

Hwang Hee-chan (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

In hindsight, his team selection should not have come as much of a shock. Pereira has consistently made changes looking for something to stick and it made sense to reward the players for an improved cup display.

And many of them continued their strong display against Spurs as Wolves started relatively well in the capital.

They created a couple of early chances and looked threatening from set pieces, while they rode their luck slightly as Spurs were wasteful.

Sam Johnstone was called upon for some important saves, too, and his point blank stop of Mohammed Kudus' effort kept it at level terms.