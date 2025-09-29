Kevin Wilkin highlights Bucks' main issue after FA Cup progress

The Bucks eventually eased past Evesham United 4-1 to put themselves in the hat with the National League clubs who enter at this stage, and within one win of facing an EFL side in round one.

However, Telford took over an hour to gain control of the tie against opponents from a division lower, and it was his team’s inability to kill off the Worcestershire side that left Wilkin with food for thought.

“I think there's a period after we equalised where we've really got to go and take moments and situations and move the game away from Evesham," he said. "We dominated possession in that period and haven't been sharp enough with the finishing, and that's a little bit of a recurring theme when you look back at last week in the league.

"We've had moments and chances to move the game away from them and haven't taken them.

"We've got to be more ruthless in those moments and when those chances come along, you've got to stick them in the back of the net.”

The visitors opened the scoring against the run of play, Amer Awadh’s deflected shot finding a way past Josh Gracey, but the Bucks levelled within 20 seconds of the restart as Josh Barlow put the ball into his own net.

Wilkin’s team then dominated for 20-25 minutes, but came out of that period empty-handed.

Two Gracey saves, as half-time approached, kept the score level - another aspect that disappointed the Bucks boss.

“We could have gone in behind at half-time," he said. "Josh has come up with two fantastic save

"Poor moments where we switch off and allow them to get a run on us, and fortunately, Josh has made two fantastic saves.

"I wasn’t happy with one-all at half-time, and the lads heard that and felt that, and, like I say, we've been in these games often enough to understand what they take to get through, and when you don't take your moments and chances, they can be sticky games, and it was a sticky game.”

Remi Walker finally edged Bucks in front in the second half, before substitute Matty Stenson gave them breathing room by bagging a brace inside the final 10 minutes.

While Wilkin was certainly pleased to see his side go through to today’s fourth qualifying round draw, he clearly felt his side was capable of more.

He added: “We never really put Evesham to the sword in the way that I'd like.

"The game didn't have the complexion that we would have all have wished for; nonetheless, we're through, and that's the most important thing.

"All of us can take learning from what's happened today and where we can do better, but look, it's nice to look forward to the draw on Monday. I’m pleased for everybody at the club.”

The fourth qualifying round draw takes place today at approximately 2pm and will be broadcast live on TalkSport, with 24 teams from the National League - including Southend United, Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United - joining the 40 winners from the third qualifying round. Eight of those ties will be decided by replays tonight or tomorrow.

The competition remains regionalised at this stage, with the Bucks discovering if they are in the southern or northern half ahead of this afternoon's draw.