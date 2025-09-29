Ryan Mason's first permanent managerial role started well - with three wins from four games.

And after a blip of back to back defeats they recovered well to put in a superb display against Leicester City - only to be punished by a late equaliser.

It has been a decent run so far - and after seven outings Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury have discussed what chances Albion have of promotion this season.

They look at the Albion squad and whether Mason has the players to lead the Baggies back to the Premier League.