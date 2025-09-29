Emily is the Wem League's Youth Singles champion - bowls round-up

The Crescent bowler beat two Shropshire junior team-mates, Ellis Griffiths and Holly Hotchkiss, to receive the Norris & Mary Cooper Youth Shield from Charlotte Butler, landlady of the Prince of Wales Hotel, who hosted and sponsored the competition.



Midland Masters

Midland Masters finalists Joe Killen and (right) winner Conor Chamberlain

Derbyshire star Conor Chamberlain’s connection to the Shropshire bowls scene has just got a whole lot stronger.

Having made the finals day 64 via a qualifier in Shropshire, Chamberlain was crowned Midland Masters champion on his own patch at Stretton BC in Burton.

The man who has helped Sinclair to their first Shropshire League championship beat Joe Killen of St Georges 21-12 in the final, having beaten past Masters winner Callum Wraight 21-10 in the semi-finals and another Castlefields man in Ash Wellings by the same score in the last eight.

Chamberlain - nicknamed the ‘Beard To be Feared’ – will now look forward to the Premier League play-offs with Sinclair, having been a semi-finalist in the British Senior Merit earlier in the year and then losing to Joe’s twin brother, Tom, in the final of the British Parks Merit.

But finals day was still a good one for Shropshire with three out of the last four, even though qualifiers Gary Neal and Rich Lawson were unable to take their places on the day.

Whitchurch League Jubilee Doubles

Jubilee jubilation for Victoria in the main doubles final

Two of the lesser lights of the Whitchurch Bowling League hit a soggy jackpot on finals night in the Jubilee Doubles and Consolation.

Sixth sivision Victoria and Norton in Hales A of division three made off with the trophies after a soaking Saturday night on the two greens at Bridgewater.

Market Drayton club Victoria made the most of a 20 shot handicap advantage over Audlem B to land the Jubilee Doubles by 13 shots, Steve Edwards & Alison Taylor (21-14) the best of their two winners from the five matches.

Norton A had to overcome a 20-shot handicap in the consolation final against District D on the smaller green, but four winners took them to a 17-chalk winning margin with two 21-9 cards.

The finals went ahead despite a day of incessant rain and North Shropshire association comps chief Jack Hazeldine admitted: “It has been a headache but there was a great turnout of people to support round the greens.”