AFC Telford United on the road in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

What the Bucks do know is they will be on the road north to face a team from the same league as them - either AFC Fylde or Darlington.

The two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Fylde's Mill Farm on Saturday, with Darlo scrambling in a late equaliser to set up a Tuesday night replay in the North East.

Fylde - who visit Shropshire for a league game with the Bucks on Saturday - have made an excellent start to their National League North campaign, sitting in fourth with a game in hand over the three sides above them.

Darlington have found it a little more testing so far this campaign, amassing 10 points - one more than Telford - to sit 15th in the division.

A 96th-minute equaliser from Dylan Allen-Hadley earned the Bucks a point at Darlo back in August, with Telford having trailed 2-0 at half-time.

The fourth qualifying round tie will take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 11, with the winners earning a place in the first round proper as well as £9,375 in prize money.