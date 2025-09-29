AFC Telford United on the road in FA Cup fourth qualifying round
AFC Telford United will have to wait a little longer to discover who they will be playing in the fourth and final qualifying round of the FA Cup.
What the Bucks do know is they will be on the road north to face a team from the same league as them - either AFC Fylde or Darlington.
The two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Fylde's Mill Farm on Saturday, with Darlo scrambling in a late equaliser to set up a Tuesday night replay in the North East.
Fylde - who visit Shropshire for a league game with the Bucks on Saturday - have made an excellent start to their National League North campaign, sitting in fourth with a game in hand over the three sides above them.
Darlington have found it a little more testing so far this campaign, amassing 10 points - one more than Telford - to sit 15th in the division.
A 96th-minute equaliser from Dylan Allen-Hadley earned the Bucks a point at Darlo back in August, with Telford having trailed 2-0 at half-time.
The fourth qualifying round tie will take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 11, with the winners earning a place in the first round proper as well as £9,375 in prize money.