"We put ourselves in a winning position" - Telford Tigers head coach on first defeat

After winning their opening two National League matches of the campaign, the Tigers dropped points for the first time in Saturday night's shootout defeat at the Peterborough Phantoms.

But Watkins would not let that detract from the one point they did gain 'in a difficult building'.

He said: “I think we are disappointed not to be coming away with two points but we will take the positives away from tonight. A point in a difficult building is a plus for us.

"We put ourselves in a winning position but didn’t capitalise on that which is very frustrating for us. I didn’t think we played with the energy or physicality we’ve seen so far this season but we will learn from that I’m sure and improve.”

Tigers took an early lead with a goal in the sixth minute of the contest. David Thomson’s shot was saved by Hayden Lavigne in the Phantoms’ goal, but Harry Ferguson reacted first to sweep home the rebound. Jasper Foster responded eight minutes later to level the scores.

Tigers regained the lead in the opening minute of the second period. Eric Henderson sent a pass across the circles to Brynley Capps who shot first time past Lavigne.

Peterborough equalised two minutes later through Cameron Hough while on the power play.

It wasn’t long until Telford gained their third goal of the game and third lead of the night. Caelan McPhee’s shot from the point was saved by Lavigne, but Ferguson was on hand to score his second of the game from the top of the crease.

Tigers opened up a two-goal lead midway through the third period whilst on the power play. With Peterborough’s Louie Kynaston serving a tripping penalty, Patrick Brown sent a defence-splitting pass across to the corner of the right circle where Scott McKenzie was unmarked to double Telford’s lead.

Tigers were in a commanding position, but a goal with three minutes left on the clock from Foster cut the lead in half. The Phantoms pulled Lavigne from goal for the final two minutes of regulation time and were rewarded with an equalising goal from Brad Bowering.

The game went to overtime and as the sides could not be separated, penalty shots were required.

Tigers shot first but Thomson’s effort was saved. Brad Day then saved from Hough. Telford went ahead in the shootout when Capps scored but Luke Ferrara followed up with a goal for Peterborough. Brown was next up for Telford but his shot was saved, allowing Janne Laakkonen to win the game for the home side.