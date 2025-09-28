'That's what you want': Confident Isaac Price wants to be the West Brom main man and hails Ryan Mason impact

Goals in the opening weeks against Blackburn and Wrexham were followed by a record breaking tenth strike for Northern Ireland while on international duty.

Price has been pulling in plaudits from all corners - and some sides have wised up to his talents as they try to stifle him in certain games.

He was in the thick of the action on Friday against Leicester City and spurned a big second half chance to double Albion's lead - before they conceded a late goal.

There has been a lot of talk around the former Everton man after his impressive start. The playmaker insists it doesn't bother him and he relishes the pressure people put on his shoulders.

He said: "The better you do, the more expectation comes of you and that's what every footballer wants.

"The pressure of being the person who creates and scores is what you want and every kid growing up wants to be the player to win the game for their team so the more I can do that, the better it is for me and the hungrier I can stay."

Price's first full season at the club has also coincided with the arrival of Ryan Mason as head coach.

Having worked briefly under Tony Mowbray - Price is not under the command of his second manager in just eight months at the club.

And Price has given an insight into how Mason has made a big impression on not just the Albion squad as a whole - but him individually.

Isaac Price in action on Friday evening (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He added: "He's done really well so far.

"The way he's manging the players, and I know when you're in the changing room it can be hard to manage us when you have people not playing, people not happy with the way you're playing, but that's not the case with us and I think he's got it spot on up until this point with how he's managed the group.

"Everyone's really happy and the lads who maybe haven't played as much as they would've wanted to still feel really involved, and the ones who have been starting feel confident in the way we're playing and know what we want to do in matches.

"Now, its about taking those lessons in training and meetings into the games, but the gaffer's been great and especially with me.

"I've got a good relationship with him and I feel I can speak to him if I ever need to.

"The football he wants to play is good and it suits the players we have and the way we want to go about games."