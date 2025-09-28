Player ratings from Shrewsbury Town's defeat to MK Dons as five players get 5/10 and one gets a 7/10
Jordan Preece rates the players from Shrewsbury Town's 2-1 defeat against MK Dons at the Croud Meadow.
Plus
Published
WILL BROOK
Made his home league debut and looked steady between the sticks. He couldn't do much about the goals but showed he is a competent deputy.
Respectable: 6
TOM SANG
The forward-thinking full-back had a steady game, he was not in the spotlight too much, but wanted to push forward when he could.
Steady: 6
LUCA HOOLE
Came back into the team and into a new role, replacing the injured Tom Anderson at right centre-back, he did okay and showed that he is adaptable.
Okay: 6
WILL BOYLE
Lost Alex Gilbey for the first goal, who flicked the ball on to Scott Hogan, but Boyle did have a late headed chance.
Mediocre: 5