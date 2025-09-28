Player ratings from Shrewsbury Town's defeat to MK Dons as five players get 5/10 and one gets a 7/10

​WILL BROOK

Made his home league debut and looked steady between the sticks. He couldn't do much about the goals but showed he is a competent deputy.

Respectable: 6

TOM SANG

The forward-thinking full-back had a steady game, he was not in the spotlight too much, but wanted to push forward when he could.

Steady: 6

LUCA HOOLE

Came back into the team and into a new role, replacing the injured Tom Anderson at right centre-back, he did okay and showed that he is adaptable.

Okay: 6

WILL BOYLE

Lost Alex Gilbey for the first goal, who flicked the ball on to Scott Hogan, but Boyle did have a late headed chance.

Mediocre: 5