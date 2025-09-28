Former Shrewsbury Town boss to undergo heart surgery

Ainsworth - who left Town for Gillingham in March - told the Gills' website: “I went for the LMA (League Managers Association) health check in May and they found something with my heart.

“I’ve got to have heart surgery this week. It sounds dramatic, but it’s a routine thing they do.

“This has all been planned. Get behind Dobbo (assistant manager Richard Dobson) and the team, they will be stepping up. I’ll be off for a few weeks, and then I’ll be back.”

The 52-year-old former QPR and Wycombe boss has steered the Kent club to third place in League Two. He is due back at the Croud Meadow with Gillingham on November 29.