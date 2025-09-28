AFC Telford United 4 Evesham United 1: Bucks survive an early scare to power through in the Cup

It took Remi Walker's sublime finish just after the hour and a double from substitute Matty Stenson to ensure the Bucks' progress. The scoreline reflected their dominance, albeit Evesham may feel it a little harsh. The visitors certainly had their chances and may rue their own wastefulness on occasion.

Wilkin made two changes to his starting XI from the side that had been defeated 1-0 at Alfreton Town a week earlier. Charlie Williams, on his 22nd birthday, and Jamie Meddows came into the side to replace Rhys Hilton and Dylan Allen-Hadley in the attacking wide positions.

The early stages saw the teams exchange early scoring attempts. Kai Churchley, a lively presence on Evesham's left wing, had a curling effort stopped by Orrin Pendley's head.

There didn't look to be a great deal of danger when Evesham advanced down their right, but Amer Awadh's optimistic effort, fired in towards Josh Gracey's near post, took a big deflection off Pendley, and then the young keeper, to find the net.

Any thoughts that another Bucks Cup humbling was in the making were dispelled within 20 seconds of the restart.

Ammar Dyer attacks down AFC Telford United's right-hand side (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Prompted by Meddows, who kicked off and then rolled a lovely backheel into George's path, the Bucks gained territory on the right of the box. Meddows was looking for George's return ball; however, a defender intervened to head away, only to propel his clearance against colleague Josh Barlow to send it rebounding past a scrambling Harris for the leveller.

Harris denied Remi Walker when a ball slipped through to George, who had Evesham flat-footed. George unselfishly gave the ball to his former Birmingham City colleague, but Walker tried to be too precise, and his attempt to take it around Harris before firing home allowed the keeper to block.

Orrin Pendley's policing of Churchley snuffed out an Evesham attack in response; however, the Evesham man's petty challenge after Pendley had cleared injured the big defender.

No foul was given, one of several unfathomable decisions by referee Richard Holmes, and it allowed Evesham an effort on goal as well as forcing Pendley to limp from the game a minute or so later. Jordan Piggott took over alongside Oliver Cawthorne.

Wilkin's side were grateful to Wolves' loanee keeper Gracey for two excellent saves, first denying Awadh when his colleagues' inattention allowed Awadh into the penalty area on the right. He struck his goal attempt solidly, but the angle and Gracey denied him.

Remi Walker tries to force the ball home (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

The pattern of the first half soon became the pattern of the second half, with the visitors relying on sitting in, then trying to counterattack quickly. It may not have been entirely by choice, but it had kept them in the game.

Matty Stenson replaced George after 55 minutes and was soon firing in his first goal attempt. Running behind the defence, he won the bouncing ball with his head, and from a tight angle rifled a rising shot too high, but the warning was there.

Rhys Hilton and Dylan Allen-Hadley weren't far behind Stenson, replacing Meddows and Williams, and the pair offered a more direct threat. The second goal wasn't to be far away either.

In the 62nd minute, keeper Harris, who'd been solid but had also suggested he might have an error in him, proved that assessment correct. The keeper dashed from his penalty area to clear as Allen-Hadley moved on to a low kick from Gracey, but gave the ball to Walker. The midfielder's third goal of the season was a peach, struck left-footed, first time, and lofted beautifully to clear a covering defender and dip under the crossbar.

Evesham knew they had it all to do now, and their frustration surfaced. Owens earned a booking for crudely taking down Hilton from behind, and Stenson was booked for his remonstrations with the full-back.

The Bucks striker provided the best possible retort in the 82nd minute. Allen-Hadley deserves the credit, as it was his pacy run, taking him into the box, that drew a reckless scything challenge from substitute Aaron Heap, one that left Allen-Hadley in a heap. Referee Holmes awarded the penalty kick, and Stenson drove it hard and low into Harris's bottom-right corner, beating the keeper's correctly-guessed dive.

The Bucks introduced Ricardo Dinanga and his shot brought a shot aimed across Harris that the keeper parried, before Hilton recovered the loose ball for another effort that was blocked. Stenson saw his chance, and an improvised lobbed finish over Harris into the far corner rounded things off.

AFC Telford United (4-3-3): Hall, Dyer, Cranston, Pendley (Piggott 25'), Cawthorne, Fletcher ©, Walker (Dinanga 90+1'), Leshabela, Williams (Hilton 59'), George (Stenson 55'), Meddows ( Allen-Hadley 59'). Unused subs: Lawal, Rowe.