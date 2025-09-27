"We lost two points" - Wolves boss frustrated at late equaliser

Santi Bueno's first Wolves goal set his side up for their first Premier League win of the season, until Joao Palhinha's heartbreaking 94th minute equaliser.

Wolves put in a resolute performance and also earned their first point of the campaign, but Pereira was left disappointed at the late goal that denied them a much-needed win.

Pereira said: "Of course (I am proud), but the question is whether we won one point or lost two. My answer is we lost two points.

"The team showed that we came here to win the game, especially in the second half, because the first half was a bit difficult to control the crosses and some movements.

"The second half was one where we deserved to win the game, in my opinion, but football is football.

"In the end, from nothing, we concede and we lost the two points."