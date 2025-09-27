"There's no excuses" - Wolves boss issues rallying cry ahead of Spurs test

The club go into tonight's trip to Spurs bottom of the table having lost their opening five matches, with Pereira previously calling for time to get his players up to speed.

But the head coach has revealed he now regrets those comments and is calling on his side to step up and perform to get the club out of trouble.

"I realised that my speech, to give time, was something that went inside their minds," Pereira said.

"We don't have time in this league, we need to perform, we need to get results, confidence and play at the level they are able to.

"There's no excuses, now it's time to prove, it's not time to look for excuses.

"Maybe my speech was wrong and I realised I cannot keep saying it.