Steve Bull: Spurs a tough test but Wolves must step up

It's always difficult going to Spurs, with their brilliant stadium and decent side, but we've had good games there in the past.

A point on the board would do us the world of good, prove we can be a good side and we will only get better.

There is only so long you can go without getting any points. We're three points off 19th and four points from getting out of the relegation zone - and I would be worried if that was nine or 12 points.

It's still early in the season and a couple of wins moves us out of trouble. Those wins will gradually come and hopefully it's in time before the gap is too big.

Saying that, the defeat to Leeds last weekend was a massive disappointment, despite seeing some positive signs in the first 20 minutes.

We keep saying the same thing every week, but we're giving away goals from our own individual mistakes and that is so frustrating.