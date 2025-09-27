Spurs 1 Wolves 1 - Report

A goalless first half saw Wolves ride their luck at times, but stand relatively firm in defence as the hosts dominated possession.

Within 10 minutes of the second half Wolves took the lead with Santi Bueno’s first goal for the club and the visitors then managed the match extremely well to keep Spurs at bay.

But Joao Palhinha’s 94th minute strike broke Wolves hearts as they had to settle for a point.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira made just one change from the team that beat Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as he stuck with a back four.

Joao Gomes came in for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, while Yerson Mosquera and Ki-Jana Hoever missed out on the squad.

Wolves made a decent start to the game and created two early opportunities for Bueno and Jorgen Strand Larsen from headers.

Sam Johnstone came to Wolves’ rescue when he made a huge save to deny Mohammed Kudus, by tipping his header onto the bar from just a couple yards out.

Spurs then broke forward at speed through Destiny Udogie and Wolves got fortunate that Lucas Bergvall did not catch his shot properly after the ball fell for him.

Kudus then finished off a superb Spurs move, from a sublime Bergvall back heel, but it was flagged offside.

Udogie wasin again for Spurs and got to the byline, but Matt Doherty made a fantastic late tackle to deny him.

Johnstone was called into action again to deny a powerful Kudus shot, before Marshall Munetsi caught Palhinha and as Spurs screamed for a penalty, referee Michael Salisbury waved it away.

A Kudus cross then took a deflection off Andre and almost reached Richarlison who came sliding in at the far post.

Wolves had a series of corners just before the half-time whistle and with the final attempt, Doherty clipped the crossbar with a far post shot, just before the teams went into the break drawing 0-0.

As the teams came out for the second half, Wolves introduced Emmanuel Agbadou and Jackson Tchatchoua from the bench as they shifted to a back five.

It took less than 10 minutes of the second half for Wolves to take the lead and send the travelling fans into raptures.

A good Jhon Arias corner caused a scramble in the box and the ball fell kindly for S.Bueno to stick a toe out and notch his first goal for the club.

Wolves managed the game extremely well in the minutes that followed, as Spurs struggled for a foothold in the game.

They almost had a second, too, when Bellegarde broke and found Hugo Bueno, but Guglielmo Vicario saved the shot with his feet at the near post.

Wolves seemed destined to secure all three points until the ball fell kindly for Palhinha in the 94th minute and he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box to break Wolves hearts.

Key Moments

GOAL 54 S.Bueno taps Wolves into the lead

GOAL 94 Palhinha rescues a point for Spurs

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Doherty (Agbadou, 45), S.Bueno, Krejci, H.Bueno, Andre, J.Gomes (Bellegarde, 64), Munetsi, Arias (Toti, 92), Hwang (Tchatchoua, 45), Larsen (Arokodare, 84).

Subs not used: Sa, Wolfe, R.Gomes, Lopez.

Spurs: Vicario, Spence (Porro, 63), van de Ven, Romero, Udogie (Tel, 84), Palhinha, Bentancur (Johnson, 63), Bergvall (Sarr 78), Simons (Odobert, 78), Kudus, Richarlison.

Subs not used: Kinsky, Danso, Gray, Scarlett.