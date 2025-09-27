King should be confident of becoming British queen - bowls round-up

The Wrockwardine Wood bowls star won a string of close encounters to win the Merit in July at Littleover and will head to Owley Wood in Cheshire as a good bet to triumph again from a top-class field of 32.

Having helped the Wrockites retain the County Women’s Cup this week, King will be on the green early at 10am as she faces Fleetwood Festival winner Olivia Fishwick in the first round.

Olive Pass (Whitchurch District Club), who won the North Shropshire Ladies Merit in June at Hanmer, is also in the top half of the draw with an opening tie against Lynsey Gorman (Merseyside).

Shropshire’s last winner of the Champions title was Tracy Bound in 2019 when it was played at Blackpool’s Waterloo and rained off at the first attempt.

There’s a British title in the sights of Woore and Adderley tomorrow as the Parks’ Club Team Championship takes them to Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

Adderley are in a four-strong round robin group at Wraggs BC that includes 2023 winners Lloyds Hotel while Premier League hopefuls Woore try to reach the eight-a-side knockout stages from their group at Hillsborough.

Super Sunday

Three Shropshire bowling leagues and one club are hoping for a super Sunday tomorrow.

Around 50 advanced entries have been taken for the £1,500 Molson Coors Newport Open - but Rob Burroughs (07901 229623) still aims for a full-house 64 before the 10am start time.

It’s a big day for the Highley League with the finals of the Knockout Cups at Cleobury Mortimer followed by the presentation of prizes and buffet.

First up at 1pm is the Division Two knockout showdown between Chelmarsh’s A and B teams before champions Highley face Islanders A for the Division One cup at 3pm.

League chief John Palmer warned: “Parking can be difficult in the roads near to the green and the club have received complaints from local residents – so please park carefully."

Old Shrewsbury BC will be busy too with the Tanners Shropshire League’s Champion of Champions and also the Wem League’s Consolation Knockout final on the No.1 green between Monkmoor and Baschurch A.