Wolves legends tee up a fantastic day out

“Don’t worry gents, the Liverpool lads will get it done,” declares Mutch, with a chuckle aimed in the direction of playing partners Robbie Dennison and Dave Edwards.

Further back up the fairway, Terry Wharton and Mel Eves are still in their buggy, jovially arguing about whether they have started at the right hole.

A few minutes later Geoff Palmer, a few days before abseiling down from the top of the Billy Wright Stand for Wolves Foundation, is getting berated for a failure to put out a card and pen for the nearest the pin competition.

While a contingent of former players including Steve Daley are greeting golfers with all sorts of fun and entertainment at the ‘Halfway House’ at the ninth.

Welcome to the 2026 Wolves’ Former Players Golf Day at Oxley Park!

From the youngest player Edwards, 39, to the eldest, the utterly brilliant Wharton at 83, it’s a fantastic mix.

“This year we raised just over £7,000, but just as important as the fundraising, is the benefit of bringing so many former players together,” says legendary Wolves striker, club vice-president and FPA chairman John Richards. “Many of them travel a good distance, from Lancashire and Yorkshire, to be with us.

“We always invite the lads from West Brom as well, and had four of them with us this year along with 14 from Wolves.

“There are quite a few who don’t even play golf – they are just here for the fun and to catch up.”

Back to that quartet of Phillips, Mutch, Edwards and Dennison.

Spending a few holes walking around with them, the conversation never stops. Talking football, past and present, Wolves, managers, former team-mates… and podcasts!

Phillips, Mutch and Dennison had spent the previous evening at the Wolverhampton Community Radio studios in Mander House recording the first three episodes of their new podcast – ‘Mutchy and Denno’ – while Edwards is now several seasons into the successful ‘In the Stiffs’ podcast he delivers with former Shrewsbury team-mates Sam Aiston and Gavin Cowan.

By the time they are a third of the way around the course, the concept of a first ‘live podcast’ for Mutch and Dennison has pretty much been floated, discussed, and finalised, and will hit the airwaves at the Cleveland Arms on December 4.

“Myself and Mutchy have been involved in the game since we were kids, on the playing side, in dressing rooms, and now as fans,” says Dennison. "We just thought it would be nice to get together and do some recordings, with Johnny keeping us on the straight and narrow!”

“Robbie suggested doing the podcast, and we’ve always had a decent reaction from things we’ve done in the past,” added Mutch. “We decided to get together and have a chat and see if people like it and can enjoy it as a bit of entertainment.”

Terry Wharton and Mel Eves drive the Oxley Park course Picture: Dave Bagnall

Wolves FPA Golf Day has been running for more than a decade. The FPA itself, for much longer, since former players, so many from the club’s golden era of the 1950s, decided that they needed to meet and spend time together apart from when attending funerals.

It was the passing of Jimmy Mullen in late 1987 that prompted further discussions, and, in February 1988, at the Express & Star Social Club in Danescourt Road, the FPA was born.

The intention of the group was to meet more regularly, either on a social basis, or for a game of golf, and the list of the founder officials read like a who’s who of Wolves greats.

President, Stan Cullis. Chairman, Billy Wright. Treasurer, Malcolm Finlayson. Honorary Secretary was the then Express & Star’s advertising director Peter Creed, the dedicated lynchpin behind moving the organisation forward over the next two-and-half decades.

From there, another former Express & Star director Richard Green took the reins, working closely with staff at Wolves, and then bringing in Richards, who took over the chairmanship from Mike Bailey in 2021.

During that time the FPA has widened its sphere of influence and support. The golf day is the big annual fundraiser, from which, as outlined in a four-page programme distributed to guests, proceeds are distributed to a host of local charities.

The FPA’s importance extends still further. There is a focus on former players’ wellbeing which includes a partnership with Nuffield Health focused on different health advice, regular social lunches held at the Fox at Shipley and activities hosted by Wolves including visits to Molineux, the Wolves Museum and the Compton Park training ground.

FPA representatives have also visited London to hear from the Premier League about former players being affected by brain injury, and recently welcomed the PFA to Molineux for an extensive discussion around the subject.

“Our involvement in the community in recent years has continued to grow, and we now work regularly with more than a dozen organisations in the city, providing support in many different ways,” Richards explains. “On a national level, we are participating in a number of initiatives relating to former players and their respective associations.

“Some of these are being led by the Premier League and PFA, with one current issue the higher than normal number of cases of brain disorders suffered by former players.

“It is something we are monitoring closely and we will work with any party planning to offer support to players – and their families – who may be affected.”

It is vital work across many different areas, and a responsibility which the FPA feels very keenly.

Dave Edwards, the newest face at the golf day, lines up a putt Picture: Dave Bagnall

Back on the course, Messrs Mutch, Dennison, Edwards and Phillips are continuing their round while taking a trip down memory lane.

It feels somewhat fitting that at the time that Wolves FPA was being formed – February 1988 – Wolves were a year or so into their revival.

For the understandable importance of all those legends who had played a part in the most successful spell in Wolves’ history, these were new and ambitious kids on the block helping the club at least return to respectability after twice nearly going out of business, and plummeting from First Division to Fourth.

The goals of Mutch and Steve Bull were at the forefront of the revival, but it was very much a team effort under the leadership of Graham Turner, with Dennison scoring twice at Wembley in successive months, including adding to Mutch’s opener in the Sherpa Van Trophy final.

“They were such brilliant times, and for me – and I’m sure it’s the same for Robbie – Wolves is our club as it gave us that opportunity,” says Mutch. “Things were tough at the start but we worked through that and the success thenfollowed.”

“I joined after Mutchy, and was later told by Thommo (Andy Thompson), that he had asked what I was like as we’d been together at Albion,” adds Dennison. “Thommo just told him that I liked a drink – nothing to do with being a decent winger who could cross a ball – just that I liked a drink.

“We were a group of lads who really enjoyed the craic and letting our hair down from time to time, but also worked really hard and that is why we achieved back-to-back promotion and won a final at Wembley.”

Edwards, listening in, offers the presence of a more recent ‘former player’ – having only left the club in 2017, he was making his ‘debut’ at the FPA Golf Day!

“It was really nice to be able to join all the guys from the FPA at my first golf day with them, which is such a well-organised event,” he says. “It did make me feel very young – which is a good thing – but I had a great time, and was fortunate to be teamed up with some great people.”

On the tee, Kenny Hibbitt! Watched by John Richards, Dave Read and Colin Brazier

At the ‘halfway house’ on the ninth hole, former Wolves players Gerry Farrell, Paul Walker and Norman Bell are there to meet golfers, and offer them a cup of tea and tasty treat or two.

Bob Hazell also pops in, and this is where Daley is also residing, ensuring very few get past without being on the end of a barbed quip or two.

For 12 years he has been the main driving force – excuse the pun – behind the FPA Golf Day, his enthusiasm and hour upon hour of work to make the event a success described as ‘amazing’ by Richards.

Little wonder then, in relaying a message at the start from close pal and Wolves legend Phil Parkes – sadly absent while still recovering in hospital from a serious accident – and in thanking everyone at the end, there is no shortage of emotion.

“Playing football is the greatest job in the world and I still feel so privileged to have played for Wolves alongside so many great players,” said Daley. “But now, being able to do this and support so many charities is so important, and I don’t think people know how much it means to us that so many support the event.”

The question however, lingers. With the changing face of football, and the very different make-up of squads in the Premier League especially, what does the future hold for similar organisations?

Will former players in the future have the same motivation, or indeed the opportunity, to stay together and make adifference?

“It’s a really important initiative, the FPA, and hopefully I’ve been the test dummy and we can rope a few more in from my era for the next golf day,” says Edwards. “It’s going to be something that is harder to continue as we move on from these times, and people from all over the world come and play for Wolves.

“The work that the guys do is amazing, and it would be great for me to be a part of something going forward with some of the lads that I played with as well.”

It’s an important day. For an important organisation. And one which continues to shine a light in the local community and show collective support towards all those who have worn the famous gold and black.

As Richards so perfectly concludes: “Even though a lot of our former players no longer live locally, they still see themselves as an integral part of the Wolverhampton community.

“They all feel lucky and privileged to have played for Wolves, and to have retained their connection with the club and the city.

“And I also know, from first-hand experience, how willing they are to help others in whatever way they can.

“I may be accused of being biased, but I have to say they are a great bunch of lads – and I am very proud to be one of them.”

n The first live ‘Mutchy and Denno’ podcast with Johnny Phillips takes place at the Cleveland Arms on Thursday, December 4. Call (01902) 451021 or visit Clevelandarms.com for ticket information.