"We need to be grateful" - Wolves boss delivers clear verdict on cup goalscorer

The 29-year-old splits opinion among the fan base and is often criticised for his lack of technical quality, despite scoring against Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

But Pereira has defended Munetsi, insisting his place in the squad brings balance to the team and everyone connected to Wolves is lucky to have him.

"To balance a team, you cannot only have technical players but they cannot run, press, run into space or appear in the box," Pereira said.

"We need to balance the team with this different profile of player.

"Munetsi is like a truck, running from the first minute until the last minute.

"He fights for all balls, fights in the box, fights in our box, fights in midfield.