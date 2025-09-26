Spurs v Wolves preview: Vitor Pereira ready to kickstart season

Wolves recovered from five consecutive Premier League defeats to beat Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday with an improved performance.

Pereira, who played a back four in that game and remained coy on which system he will utilise moving forward, now believes it is time for his side to start their season properly as they travel to the capital.

"I am not a coach with fixed ideas, I am someone who is very open to analyse and talk about it," the head coach said.

"If we are struggling in a system and I keep going with the same problems and I don't try to find solutions, I'm not a coach.

"It's not about the system, it's more than that.

"I feel we are starting our season because now we have all the players together, working together for something and understanding what we want.

"It's like we are starting (now). The pre-season was very difficult, after they went to the national teams, and now it's the time to put them on the same page."

Pereira has no injury concerns to worry about going into this clash and has a plethora of players to choose from.

That gives him confidence that the team will step up, despite his concerns about the league table.

"I feel the squad is more balanced than last season because we have two players for each position," Pereira said.

"I believe that it is time (for the players) to prove why they are in the Premier League and why we selected them from other leagues to come here.

"This is the time to be themselves, to feel comfortable, to play at their best level.

"I believe, with this internal competition, it is good for us.

"I don't have any doubts that we will increase in level in the next few weeks."

When asked about Wolves' league position, he added: "Of course I'm concerned when I look at the table because I don't like being in this position.

"It's the first time in my career that I'm in this position, but I know why the start was not the best.

"We faced some problems, especially when the players came later in the window.

"Now is the time that I feel that they started the connection between them and I've started to see different movements, skills, connections and dynamics.

"This is the way, tactically and mentally, to build something strong."

Spurs sit third in the table after three wins from five games and although Pereira respects the threat they pose, he is focused on how Wolves can cause them problems.

"We will face a strong team, with very good players," Pereira said.

"But if you start to look for the good things the opposition team has and you forget your team, it's better not to go.

"I prefer to look at my team, to believe that we can perform and compete against them and try to do our best.

"Trying everything to win the game. We don't go there to try to draw, we go there trying to win the game because we need the points.

"We know they have quality, but we have quality too."