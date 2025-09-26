Spurs missing two attackers for Wolves clash

Solanke last featured for Spurs in the 2-0 win at Manchester City on August 23 and even though he has recently taken part in training, the England striker is still not ready to play again after a troublesome ankle injury.

Meanwhile, deadline-day signing Kolo Muani has only made one appearance since he joined on loan from Paris St Germain due to a dead leg sustained last week.

Asked specifically about Solanke, Frank said: “It’s an ankle injury which has just been a little bit tricky. It’s nothing big. We are positive it will be relatively quick.”

Pressed further on Solanke – given he trained at the start of this week – Frank explained: “When there’s a bit of pain, it’s just to see if we can get it right for right now.

“He wasn’t on the grass today but was on he grass earlier in the week. It’s not perfect, but we are going forward in the right direction.”

Frank was equally guarded about PSG loanee Kolo Muani, who caught the eye with a cameo against Villarreal last Tuesday, but has sat out fixtures with Brighton and Doncaster.

“It’s just a contact injury,” Frank added. “One of those where sometimes they can take a week or other times they can take a couple of weeks because it started to bleed again unfortunately.”

Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is available after a minor thigh injury kept him out of Wednesday’s 3-0 League Cup victory over Doncaster and Frank will now consider his options for the visit of Wolves, who are bottom after five consecutive league defeats.

Frank insisted: “We are facing a good Wolves side. I think everyone is aware that they haven’t had their best start in terms of points. When you look at their performances, they are much better.

“So, we need to come flying out and be ready for it. We need the fans behind us. They need to back us every single second of the match, but I’m very confident, I’m positive that we’ll go out and perform well tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, an expression of interest to buy Tottenham by a consortium led by Brooklyn Earick has been “unequivocally rejected” by owners ENIC.