Shrewsbury v MK Dons preview: Salop searching for first home win

Last weekend’s defeat was a tough one to take for Salop fans. Not only were they horrific conditions to travel to North Yorkshire in, but the performance against was only marginally better.

They have had a full week on the training pitch to put that to one side as they, once again, go in search of a win in Shropshire, which will be the first home league win since February 1 when they beat Mansfield in League One with 10 men.

There have been very few bright points, but one of them has been the form of Sam Clucas since he moved out to play at left wing-back.

He scored against Barnet, albeit he has admitted he did not mean it, and then he scored again versus Salford.

He was signed to play in central midfield, and he is not overwhelmed by playing out wide - yet he will do it for the good of the team.