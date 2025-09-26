Shifnal back in league action after Trophy triumph - non-league previews

Town are playing at step for of the non-league pyramid for the first time in their history and are currently third in Northern One West after winning four and drawing one of their opening eight league games.

They took a break from that to successfully continue their first FA Trophy campaign last weekend - beating Carlton Town 2-1 in the second qualifying round - but are back in league action on the road at Bootle tomorrow (3pm), before hosting Atherton Collieries on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Improving Whitchurch Alport will look to continue climbing the Midland Premier table when they host Dudley Town at Yockings Park tomorrow (3pm).

Alport rose to seventh after beating Stone Old Alleynians 3-1 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Freddie Bishton, Theo Knight and Tommy McNally.

Dudley arrive in Shropshire level on points with Whitchurch, but one place lower in the table.

Whitchurch are also at home on Tuesday night (7.45pm) when they entertain 1874 Northwich in the Midland League Cup.

AFC Bridgnorth will be back up to near full strength when they resume their push for the Midland One play-offs this weekend.

The Meadow Men - who also advanced in the JW Hunt Cup at Gornal Colts on Wednesday - host Lutterworth Athletic tomorrow (3pm) looking to crank up the pressure on the sides above them.

And boss Jack Griffiths's selection hand will be boosted by a batch of new arrivals and a number of returning players who missed last Saturday's 4-3 FA Vase defeat at Stafford Town.

Griffiths handed debuts to recent arrivals Renelle Davis, Owen Eggington, Craig Tuckley and Ryan Pratt in that clash as he tried to overcome a lengthy list of absentees.

"The league is our priority and we put pressure on ourselves because we know we have got the squad to get into the play-offs," said Griffiths. "We should have everyone back apart from one or two for Saturday, so we are pretty much full strength with the new additions.

“It’s credit to everyone to get where we are at the moment – the squad, the management, the club – and we want to push on.

“At the moment it’s going well and we appreciate everything everyone at the club is doing for us so we can concentrate on playing.”

Meanwhile, boss Dan Dawson remains confident Market Drayton Town can recover from a sluggish start to surge towards North West Counties League play-off contention.

​Drayton find themselves third-bottom of the First Division South with just eight points after 10 matches.

But Dawson is confident the Gingerbread Men can stage a recovery after a frustrating period of inconsistency.

"Our aim at the start was to get into the play-offs, if you crunch the numbers, if we win 60 or 65 per cent of our remaining games we will get in the play-offs," Dawson said. "I think that's very doable, but we've got to start being more ruthless as individuals."

Drayton park league action this weekend as the Macron League Cup takes precedent and a tricky trip to face Eccleshall.

Elsewhere in the first round of the Macron Cup, Allscott Heath host Alsager Town, Haughmond visit Sandbach United, Shawbury United welcome Wolverhampton Casuals, and Telford Town are at home to Wolverhampton Sporting.

Ludlow Town are also in cup action as they travel to Alcester in the UHL Challenge Cup.