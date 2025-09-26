Liam Keen comment: Which Wolves players could force their way into the team?

Pereira made nine changes - alongside a formation switch - as Wolves earned a place in the fourth round of the competition.

They now go into Saturday's trip to Spurs needing to turn around their Premier League form and the improved performance against the Toffees could see some players force their way into Pereira's thinking.

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper was given an opportunity against Newcastle due to Jose Sa's illness and despite the result, he did relatively well.

As expected, Sa came back into the team against Leeds but could have done better with all three of their goals, leading to many questions over his position in the side.

Johnstone came in for the cup match, as he did in the last round against West Ham, and the Englishman did well on Tuesday night.

He was composed on the ball with some strong distribution, he commanded his area well and was strong from crosses. One particularly good save saw him deny a Michael Keane header.

Sa has always been a player that has split opinion and his occasionally erratic behaviour could see him pull off a stunning save in one moment, followed by a catastrophic error the next.

Johnstone may be the calming influence that Wolves need and his last two appearances have put him in the conversation to take the number one shirt.

It would be a huge decision from Pereira, however, who has stuck by Sa ever since arriving at the club.