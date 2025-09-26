Jordan back on the goal trail for The New Saints

TNS forward Williams, who has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, is joint top of the league's goalscoring chart with Caernarfon Town’s Adam Davies.

Williams and Davies have both found the net eight times in the league in the early weeks of the season.

Asked how it feels to be top scorer so far, Williams said: “I’m not too fussed to be honest. I just want to win games, win the league, but if I score goals and it’s helping the team, I’m happy with that.”

Williams added to his goal tally in style as Saints made it four league wins in a row with a 4-2 victory over Flint Town United on Tuesday night.

The former Stockport County player chested down a clever flick from Ryan Brobbel before hammering a fine left-footed volley to the top corner of the net to open the scoring.

“It’s up there,” said Williams, reflecting on whether he’s scored many goals as good as his midweek strike during his career. "I’ve scored a few good ones back in my day, but I’ve not scored one as good as that for a long time.”

Saints are currently above second-placed Caernarfon on goal difference, with both teams having 20 points.

Craig Harrison’s side have won six and drawn the other two of their eight league games since a shock opening day defeat at home to Briton Ferry Llansawel last month.

Bala, tonight’s opponents at Maes Tegid, are fourth in the table, five points behind TNS and Caernarfon, after winning 1-0 at Colwyn Bay on Tuesday night.

