Woore secure another shot at play-off glory

Surprisingly beaten by Horsehay in last year’s final, the village club will take on Sinclair in a pre-play-off tie on Wednesday, October 1, at Shelton BC in Shrewsbury (7.30pm) – and the winners will face Horsehay two nights later.

“Two teams have applied for the 2025 Play-Offs - Mid Shropshire League champions Sinclair and Market Drayton champions Woore,” said Premier chief Rob Burroughs.

“If Sinclair win they will play Horsehay on Friday, October at St Georges on the bottom green, while if Woore win, they will play Horsehay at Monkmoor.”

Meanwhile, Tom Harrington brought the curtain down on a stellar season in the Ludlow Bowling League with another silverware success.

Just three weeks after winning the Hendra Healthcare-backed league’s Merit, he united with Ludlow Castle team-mate Nathan Baker to win its doubles trophy at Craven Arms.

They came out on top of 22 pairs on a green in fantastic condition by beating Adam Dovey and Ben Allen in the final to deny the Burway boys a third successive doubles triumph.

“Baker and Harrington scored four off the first end and were soon 13-1 up and in total command,” said soon to retire league secretary Steve Burmingham.

“Three ends later the lead was 17-2, but Dovey and Allen weren't going to give up their crown without a fight and got the score back to 19-8 before going down 21-8.”

It was a first league title for Baker, who led well all day, after he and Harrington overcame Russell Davies and Ben Austin 21-19 in a thrilling semi-final as Dovey and Allen beat Dave Wilding and Richard Lane 21.12.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury bowlers Keith Wall and Rhys Marshall were left saturated but still smiling after winning the open doubles at The Rhyn.

They triumphed in incessant rain at the Weston Rhyn club, by beating Welsh father and son, Mike and Jordan Riley.

“Congratulations to Keith and Rhys on winning the Stute Cup Doubles by beating beat Mike and Jordan 21-17 in a very wet final,” said promoter and sponsor Paul Salisbury, who added £1,000 to the prize money.

Wall is now bowling for Monkmoor in division two of the Tanners Shropshire League, flying high in the averages, while Marshall has enjoyed a superb first season in the Premier League for champions Castlefields with 19 wins from 26 games.

Marshall’s team-mate Callum Wraight endured a near-miss on Sunday when beaten 21-13 in the semi-finals of the one-day St Annes 32 by eventual winner, Blackpool postman Tommy King.

Meanwhile, the five Shropshire qualifiers for the British Beginners Merit were inactive on Sunday as the competition was postponed due to the greens at Walkers Sports & Social Club in Warrington being flooded.

