West Brom v Leicester: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up as attacking changes considered

The Baggies' encouraging start to the Championship season has been stunted somewhat by defeats against Derby and Middlesbrough, the latter on the road last Friday night on Teesside.

Boss Ryan Mason made a slightly surprising change in the north east as the inclusion of Ousmane Diakite into midfield, in place of winger Mikey Johnston, was a bid to give Albion a more solid and ultimately defensive feel.

There was not much in the game as the hosts ran out 2-1 winners at the Riverside, but a sloppy opening goal in the first half meant the change did not work in Albion's favour.

The visit of Leicester, now under Marti Cifuentes who was linked with the vacant Albion post in the summer, poses a different challenge as The Hawthorns home crowd expect to see their side try to take the initiative.

It has been a mixed start to the campaign for the Foxes who are fourth after six games but head into this clash off the back of two draws.

Baggies boss Mason must decide if and how he looks to tweak his side for the clash against Cifuentes' men.

He is likely to reward Mikey Johnston for his impact from the bench at Boro. Having been left out, he was Albion's best player and biggest threat and set up Aune Heggebo's late goal. His inclusion feels almost certain with the likelihood of Albion reverting to the formation for much of the season, a 4-2-3-1 shape.