The playmaker has started the season in top form - netting the winner on the opening day before following it up with a double in the victory over Wrexham.

His club form has also continued at international level as he netted for Northern Ireland in their recent clash with Germany - becoming the youngest player to reach ten goals for the country.

After three wins from the opening four outings - with Price influential in all four victories, Albion have suffered back to back defeats with the loss against Derby followed by a 2-1 loss on the road at Middlesbrough last week.

However, despite the first bump in the road, Price insists that the squad assembled at Albion is good enough to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

He said: “We’ve got a squad of players who are good enough to compete at the top end of this league and I believe we can beat any side on our day. That’s the main thing for us as a team and if I can contribute to that, then that’s just a bonus.

“I’ve had a few conversations with the manager and it’s about staying hungry. The position I’m playing in requires me to generate opportunities and score goals, which is a little bit different to the responsibilities I’ve had at previous clubs.

Isaac Price celebrates after netting the winner at Wrexham (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“Northern Ireland’s the closest I’ve got to playing in the position I am at the moment at club level, but I’m loving it and I think I’m learning more through playing in this role.

“The gaffer has coached a lot of players, is really good to learn off, and if we can get in the positions we have been recently and creating more of those moments, then I know more of them will start to go in.”

On a personal level - Price has been a hit at Albion since January when he arrived for £2.5m from Standard Liege, having joined the club after he turned down a new contract with Premier League Everton.

But despite his individual start to the campaign - he wants more.

He added: “I’m pleased with how it’s gone with the goals and assists this season.

“I’m loving playing here, in front of the Albion fans, for the manager and for this club.

“I’m playing with confidence and, probably, the most confidence I’ve played with during my senior career so far.

“This is definitely my best start to a season, but I want more. I want to score more, assist more and, ultimately, win more games for the team.