Shropshire stars vow to go again after final pain

Those were the emotions in the Shropshire Ladies camp as the dust settled on their failed bid to three-peat in the British Ladies senior county championship.

They lost by just 15 shots to Yorkshire in the final, the heavy rain in the countdown to the showdown negating any real home advantage in the 12-a-side legs played on Wrockwardine Wood No.1 and Lindley BC.

It was mighty close at the Huddersfield venue as Viv Cooper (21-12) and 21-13 cards from Kerry Dance, Jade Jones and Emily Cunningham restricted the home win by a solitary shot. But the White Rose girls reeled off the first four winners in Telford and their six in total gave them a 14-chalk win, despite 21-12 wins from Salopian duo Casey Starling and home player of the match Jackie Rutter.

“It wasn't our day – we just dipped out to Yorkshire in what was always going to be a close game," said Rutter. “We fought as hard as we could and I'm super, super proud of my team, they are amazing and we will be back and we will continue to grow and develop.”

County official Pauline Wilson added: “Sadly we came up just 15 chalks short in our attempt to win three county championships in a row.¶“We have had three great seasons and every bowler involved should feel very proud of themselves. We've proved what a great team and county of lady bowlers we are so we'll just have to reset and come back next year.”

Meanwhile, the driving force of the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens Bowling League had two warnings for clubs at its end of season meeting.

Secretary, fixtures chief and competitions organiser Chris Kershaw reflected on an ‘excellent’ season for the Salop Leisure-sponsored league at the gathering at Meole Brace BC.

“However, I encountered some problems with a minority of teams not re-arranging their postponed matches due to weather within 15 days,” said Kershaw.

“I therefore recommend that the rule be tightened up and have drafted a new rule amendment.

“And I will not be standing as competitions organiser at the AGM (January 12). So unless a candidate comes forward to take on the role, as I did 15 years ago, the only competitions which will take place next season will be President’s Day and the Dixon Cup.”