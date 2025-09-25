Shropshire racers chasing glory at Loton Park

The main title has already been secured again by reigning champion Matthew Ryder, but Telford's Jonathen Varley and Ludlow's Tom Weaver are in the hunt for success in the Midland Championship.

Varley is currently tied with Richard Price on 126 points at the top of the standings, while Weaver sits third on 111 points.

Other local drivers taking part include Rob Wilson (Ludlow), Mike Reed (Shrewsbury), Mike Harriman (Bridgnorth), Laura Wardle (Cleobury Mortimer), Steve Mundy (Ludlow), (Graham Wynn (Shifnal) and Jez Rogers (Bridgnorth).

The action starts with practice and qualifying on Saturday, followed by timed competition runs on Sunday, in program order with full commentary each day.

Full facilities are on site at the Alberbury venue and children aged under 16 are admitted free if accompanied by an adult.

Further details can be found at the host club’s website www.hdlcc.com

