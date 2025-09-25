Sam Clucas says there is plenty of time for Shrewsbury to reverse fortunes

Salop find themselves in a tricky situation after losing six of their first nine League Two matches.

They lost 2-0 at Harrogate last time out in what was a very difficult afternoon in North Yorkshire and they find themselves in the bottom two. Only Cheltenham, who have just sacked their manager, are below.

But Clucas insists it is still September and it has not been all bad so far this campaign.

He said: “We obviously did really well in the pre-season. We looked really good.