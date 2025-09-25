The 21-year-old former Baggies youngster has been a name that brought around much anticipation among Albion fans for some time - having turned heads with his youth goalscoring record.

In recent years there were links to European giants and he was handed his Albion bow.

But after loan spells away from the club, most recently with Hartlepool United where Cleary shone in the National League - he decided his time was up at Albion.

Despite a new deal being on the table - he opted to depart and signed for League One Barnsley where he has made seven appearances in all competitions so far.

His three starts have come in the EFL Cup - but Cleary looks to be finding his feat in the cut and thrust of EFL football.

Some feel Cleary may have had more of a chance of being in and around the squad this season - before deciding to leave and join the Tykes.

Speaking in an interview with the Yorkshire Post this week - the young forward has reflected on his time at Albion and gave a surprising answer when asked who the main influence was on him during his time at Albion.

He said: "I'd probably say Karlan Grant.

"He helped me a lot and every time I used to come up from the (under) 21s and train with them, he wanted me to be positive and go forward.

"Because obviously when you go with the first team sometimes, you want to keep it safe and go back. He wanted me to play with freedom.

"Kyle Bartley helped as well. As a defender, he wanted me to run in behind more, because he was telling me that defenders don't like being out wide, especially central defenders because I can go both ways.

"When I came up at West Brom with the first team, they just encouraged me any time I was out wide.

"When it was one-v-one, they always wanted me to take my man on instead of coming back out. I just like to show confidence and try and get more goals and assists."