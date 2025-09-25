Mason opted to drop Mikey Johnston and bring in Ousmane Diakite at Middlesbrough in a move to stop the Championship leaders.

Despite Boro not having a mountain of chances in the game - the lack of pace was telling at certain periods of the game before Johnston was introduced.

There are players in the Albion squad who fans are calling on for more game time - and to be handed a start after Albion suffered successive defeats.

Jonny Drury looks at those players, what they can bring to the side and whether they will start.

Alfie Gilchrist

The former Chelsea defender arrived in the summer and looked to be Albion's direct replacement for Darnell Furlong.

After an impressive display at Stoke, fellow arrival George Campbell, who is by trade a central defender, looked like he may nail down the spot on the right side.

But he was found wanting at times against Middlesbrough, not so much defensively but going forward.