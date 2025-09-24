Wolves leaders urged to step up amid Premier League struggles

The head coach has lost all five of his top flight games so far this season and after last night's Carabao Cup tie against Everton, his focus now turns to an away clash at Spurs on Saturday.

Toti Gomes is the club captain and is joined by Joao Gomes, Jose Sa and Matt Doherty in the leadership group and Pereira has called on his leaders, and the whole team, to step up on the pitch and help get Wolves out of trouble.

"I need to see leadership on the pitch, it's very important," Pereira said.

"Sometimes it's not about words, it's about examples.