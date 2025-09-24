The 29-year-old opened the scoring before Tolu Arokodare made sure of victory three minutes from time to earn Vitor Pereira's side a second win over top-flight opposition in the competition.

It has been a different story in the league, though, with Wolves having lost their opening five matches to sit rooted to the foot of the table.

Munetsi said the win over Everton was a confidence boost and wants Wolves to use it to inspire an upturn in their league form, starting against Tottenham on Saturday.

He told the club website: "It's an amazing feeling. It's something we have been really pushing for.

"Obviously, in the league things haven't been going well for us, but I think (against Everton) the coach wanted us to really work on our physique, to try to dominate the game.

"We also have a big game coming up on Saturday that we need to really maximise. We need to build from this and try to work our way up the ladder in the league.

"It also builds up the confidence in the group. We have to build on this.

"We know it's not going to be an easy game, but with the way we did (against Everton), I think it's going to be massive for us to take maximum points there."

Defeat for Everton left them on a run with three games without victory.

James Garner came close to equalising on a couple of occasions, hitting the crossbar and having a long-range effort saved by Sam Johnstone .

He told the Everton website: "We just weren't at the races. I think when we brought the subs on we were a much better team and we looked like we could maybe go on and get something out of the game.

"But then, obviously, the second goal goes in and then the game's kind of closed from there. But, yes, I know we need to do better."