Wolves goalscorer eager to build from cup win

The Zimbabwean scored the opening goal at Molineux as Wolves booked their place in the fourth round, alongside their first clean sheet of the season.

And Munetsi is keen for the team to continue that defensive stability, but be more free flowing in front of goal, as they bid to get their Premier League campaign back on track.

“It's a great feeling, but hats off to the defence, because they were really solid," Munetsi said.

"To get a clean sheet was very important, because we've been conceding goals, especially in the first half. So, scoring was good, but also having the clean sheet in the first 45 minutes was very, very important for us.

“I've always had the attributes, so as soon as Jhon had the shot and the goalkeeper put it on the side, the main target was just to keep it down. I tried just to put my body on top of it and score. It's a great feeling to be able to get on the score sheet.

“It's something that we really need to work on. Larsen is coming back, he hasn't been playing for a couple of games now, but we do have a great combination when we are playing forward.

"So, I think we need to contribute as much as we can to the team, to try and score as much as we can, so if we get clean sheets, we’ll win games by scoring.”

The win was a much-needed relief from the struggles of the Premier League, where Wolves have lost their opening five matches.

Munetsi has now called on Wolves to take this cup form into the league.

“It's an amazing feeling," Munetsi added.

"It's something we have been really pushing for. Obviously, in the league things haven't been going well for us, but I think the coach wanted us to really work on our physique, to try to dominate the game.

"I think we really pushed in the first half and obviously our confidence came from the first goal, and I think we tried to manage the game in a better way. It was really a great feeling to get a win and build on this for the next game."