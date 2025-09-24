Telford Triathlon Club quintet represent West Midlands at prestigious event

Telford Triathlon Club (TTC) quintet Harry Coss, Libby Coss, Florence Parkinson, Henry Bennett and Alexander Richardson qualified for the event earlier this year and were selected to represent the West Midlands Regional team.

No other club had as many contributors as TTC in the West Midlands squad, which finished 11th overall at the two-day event at Mallory Park in Leicestershire on September 13-14.

The IRC is a team event, which consists of each member entering an individual race, a 'transition challenge' and a team relay, with points won on each element.

Each region takes a team of 16 athletes from the TriStar 2 and TriStar 3 categories (four male and four female athletes from each age group, plus reserves).

Across the two age groups, the five TTC athletes were able to compete against regions from across the UK.

Both age groups raced over a heats and finals format on the Saturday, with each athlete racing twice irrespective of their heath finishing position.

After the individual races on the Saturday, each region competed in a relay, including the reserves, for the Sunday event.