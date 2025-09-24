St Georges target one final flourish

For the first time ever the Dragons of Telford find themselves in Pool B of the Premier’s eight-a-side season-end knockout – for teams that finished in the bottom half of the table.

Tonight is first-round time in both Pool A and B competitions with ties at 7pm at neutral venues being:

Pool A – Castlefields v Burway at Horsehay; Sir John Bayley v Ifton at Castlefields 1; Hanwood v Highley at Wrockwardine Wood 1.

Pool B – Adderley v Bylet at Meole 2; Wem USC v Hanmer at Ifton; St Georges v Meole Brace at Bylet 2.

Tomorrow is finals time in the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s Eric Dobson and Geoff Brookes trophies at Hodnet from 11am.

Division One leaders Adderley A take on the club’s B team in the Eric Dobson final while Wem A and Audlem B do battle for the Geoff Brookes prize.

It’s a 10.30am start for the Malpas Senior Citizens League’s finals and presentation day at Malpas Farmers

“We will be holding the finals of the Ann Guinney and Dick Allen singles comps, the semi-finals and final of the Colin Paxton Doubles comp, followed by he prize giving,” said secretary Christine Quinlan.