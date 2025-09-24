Shrewsbury Town to face Kidderminster in the next round of the Women’s FA Cup

The clash will take place on Sunday, October 5 after Salop eased into the Third Round Qualifying after thrashing Albrighton 8-0 last weekend.

West Midland Premier Division rivals Shifnal Town did not have the same fortunes in the competition as they exited in the Second Round Qualifying.

They welcomed Solihull Moors to Shropshire but were on the end of a 2-1 defeat, which saw them crash out.

AFC Telford United’s clash against Crusaders LFC was abandoned in the second half with the scores 0-0.

The Bucks’ Sasha Woodhouse suffered a broken ankle and so the game was called off. It will be replayed at a later date.

The New Saints tasted success on derby day as they got the better of local rivals Wrexham.

The clash ended 4-2 after a brace from Caitlin Chapman as well as efforts from Chantelle Teare and Zara Gibbs.

Wrexham netted two consolations through Mariam Mahmood and Neve Adams.

In the Shropshire League Premier Division, Worthen got the better of Allscott Heath Development with a 9-2 win.

Molly Lenc scored four for the visitors while Alicia Liewellyn-Bell also got on the scoresheet with a hat-trick.

Substitutes Millie Booth and Daisy Smales also scored.

Dawley Town Lionesses got a 7-0 win over Wrekin Juniors Women. Danielle Rhodes scored four goals while Claire Bass bagged a second-half brace. Shanice Roberts also got on the scoresheet.

Newport got the better of the Shropshire Lions in a five-goal thriller. Mandy Antonio and Grace Bartlett scored, with the latter netting twice. Jessica Morfill and Sophie Richards scored for the Lions.

Ellsemere Rangers put 19 goals past Saha on their way to an astonishing victory. While Telford Town Reserves got a 2-1 victory over Bridgnorth Spartans.