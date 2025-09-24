S5 E5: Westbury's last dance as the Salop struggles continue!
Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury bring you a special Shrews Views podcast this week - with Ollie departing the Salop role.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Having overseen the club's demise over four years, Ollie has had enough. (This is a joke, no fault at the door of Westbury)!
He is moving on to a new challenge and in his vital episode he looks at the Harrogate defeat, what needs to change and answers the question of whether Michael Appleton is under pressure.
He also gives his best and worst times and rates the Salop managers he has seen off!